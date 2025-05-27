Be fully ready to face COVID: Chief Minister

May 27, 2025

Bengaluru: With the spurt in Covid-19 cases triggering a fresh wave of alarm in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the officials to be fully prepared to tackle the situation.

CM Siddaramaiah issued stern instructions to the officials of Health and Family Welfare Department and Medical Education Department, at a meeting held to analyse Covid-19 related situation, at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ here yesterday.

Of late, there has been a rise in COVID-19 positive cases, which had touched 62 in fourth week of May, with one among them in serious condition, compared to one or two cases being reported between January-April this year.

After collecting information from the officials, Siddaramaiah said, for now there is nothing serious to worry about, but officials should gauge the situation and take all precautions by keeping men and materials ready.

COVID Helpline should be launched again and if necessary, COVID testing centres should be opened at the airports to test flyers on their arrival and the District Hospitals should be ready in a full fledge manner, said Siddaramaiah, warning the officials against any negligence.

“Most importantly, if the children are infected with cold, the parents should refrain from sending their wards to schools. The schools should also send such students with cold related symptoms back home. The Health Officers should not avail of leave at any cost, and should work at their respective headquarters,” he said.

With the guidelines issued by the Central Government already being followed in toto, the officials should stock the required vaccine against Covid-19, as additional precautionary measures.

Extensive measures should be taken to create awareness against the pandemic and to follow the safety guidelines, by disseminating related information through social media, CM added.