NDRF team lands in Kodagu

May 27, 2025

Madikeri: With the early onset of monsoon, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) landed in Kodagu district on Sunday night to take precautionary and relief measures during the monsoon.

Since its arrival from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the team, comprising the 10th Battalion of NDRF, has been camping at ‘Maitri’ Police Samudaya Bhavan at the district headquarters in Madikeri. The team members will work with co-ordination in rescue and relief operations when natural disasters like mud slips, landslides, flooding, house collapse, caving of roads etc., are expected to happen due to heavy rainfall during the season.

The Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Revenue, Gram Panchayats and other concerned State Government bodies will join hands with the NDRF team for quick response during natural disasters and in rescue and relief operations.

No entry to water bodies

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rains, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja has issued orders banning public from entering water bodies. The order comes into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

The Deputy Commissioner, in the order issued on Monday, has prohibited public and tourist entry to all water falls, rivers, streams, rivulets, public ponds, dams and reservoir areas across Kodagu district. Also, swimming, diving or undertaking any adventure activities in these water bodies is strictly forbidden. Any violations will attract penal action under Section 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, along with other relevant provisions of the Law, the order said.

Movement of heavy vehicles restricted

Additionally, the DC, who also heads the Regional Transport Authority, has restricted movement of certain categories of heavy vehicles in the district from June 6 to July 5. The restriction applies to timber and sand lorries, goods carriers with a registered weight exceeding 18,500 kgs, bullet tankers, ship cargo containers and long chassis (multi-axle) vehicles.