Water level in reservoirs rising

May 27, 2025

KRS Dam records an inflow of 19,129 cusecs, Kabini – 21,946 cusecs, Harangi – 3,431 cusecs

Mysuru: Following heavy rainfall over the past few days, the water level in reservoirs of Mysuru region is rising steadily with each passing day.

The water level at KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk stood at 92 ft. today as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The Dam recorded an inflow of 19,129 cusecs, with the outflow being 364 cusecs. Yesterday’s level was 89.35 ft with inflow of 2,053 cusecs and outflow 347 cusecs.

The water level today at Kabini Reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district was 2267.75 ft. as against the maximum level of 2284 ft. The Dam recorded an inflow of 21,946 cusecs and nil outflow. The water level yesterday stood at 2,263.52 ft with inflow of 13,037 cusecs and nil outflow.

The water level today at Harangi Dam in Kodagu district stood at 2,837.45 ft. with an inflow of 3,431 cusecs and outflow of 100 cusecs. Yesterday, the water level was recorded at 2,834.70 ft. with inflow of 1,693 cusecs and outflow of 100 cusecs.