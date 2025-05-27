Former Minister opposes Tamannaah Bhatia as Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador

May 27, 2025

Mysuru: Slamming the State Government for selecting actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who mainly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films as the Brand Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap manufactured by State-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), former Minister and JD(S) Working President S.R. Mahesh wanted to know for what reason the actress was appointed by paying her a hefty remuneration.

Addressing a press meet at his office on Ramavilas Road here this morning, Mahesh said that when he was the Tourism Minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government (2018- 2019) he had appointed Mysore Royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was not in politics then, as the Ambassador of the State Tourism Department. Questioning the rationale behind the appointment of the actress, he said there are many achiever Kannadigas, who have earned global fame and one among them can be named as the Brand Ambassador for KSDL products.

Lashing out at K.R. Nagar Congress MLA D. Ravishankar, Mahesh, who is a former MLA of same Constituency, accused the current MLA of re-launching works that were undertaken during his tenure. Asserting that Rs. 50 crore fund was allotted by the Centre for various civil works when he was K.R. Nagar MLA, he alleged that Ravishankar was taking false credit for all the works that he (Mahesh) had done earlier.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former Mayor R. Lingappa, former Corporator SBM Manju, City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluve Gowda and others were present at the press meet.