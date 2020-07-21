K.R. Constituency Task Force holds meeting on COVID-19 control

July 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar announced formation of COVID-19 Task Force in each Assembly constituency of the city, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, who heads the K.R. Constituency Task Force, held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar at the DC’s Office here yesterday.

In the meeting they discussed about the measures to be taken for creating widespread awareness among the people on strict compliance of COVID-19 regulations such as wearing of face mask, maintaining social distance and use of hand sanitisers, among other issues.

MLA Ramdas said that they also discussed about framing of initiatives for educating the public on the deadly virus in order to stop the spread of misinformation and fear. He also said that they discussed about using various social media platforms and other modes of communication to achieve this initiative.

It was also decided to hold a meeting with School Heads on setting up a Helpline in order to provide necessary information to the parents of students on control measures.

He further said that the measures to be taken for carrying out the last rites of COVID-19 dead in a dignified manner were discussed.

The MLA said that they also considered the proposal by Rotary and Lions Clubs for launching a pilot project on visiting every household in all MCC Wards of K.R. Assembly segment for carrying out medical check-ups.

Srihari of GSS Yogic Research Foundation, B.S. Prashanth of Safewheels, Pharma Association representative Sudheendra, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C.Narayanagowda, Petrol Bunk Owners Association representative Ranjith Hegde and others were present.