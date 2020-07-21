K.R. Constituency Task Force holds meeting on COVID-19 control

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar announced formation of COVID-19 Task Force in each Assembly constituency of the city, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, who heads the K.R. Constituency Task Force, held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar at the DC’s Office here yesterday.
In the meeting they discussed about the measures to be taken for creating widespread awareness among the people on strict compliance of COVID-19 regulations such as wearing of face mask, maintaining social distance and use of hand sanitisers, among other issues.
MLA Ramdas said that they also discussed about framing of initiatives for educating the public on the deadly virus in order to stop the spread of misinformation and fear. He also said that they discussed about using various social media platforms and other modes of communication to achieve this initiative.
It was also decided to hold a meeting with School Heads on setting up a Helpline in order to provide necessary information to the parents of students on control measures.
He further said that the measures to be taken for carrying out the last rites of COVID-19 dead in a dignified manner were discussed.
The MLA said that they also considered the proposal by Rotary and Lions Clubs for launching a pilot project on visiting every household in all MCC Wards of K.R. Assembly segment for carrying out medical check-ups.
Srihari of GSS Yogic Research Foundation, B.S. Prashanth of Safewheels, Pharma Association representative Sudheendra, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C.Narayanagowda, Petrol Bunk Owners Association representative Ranjith Hegde and others were present.
Creating task force, meetings in Dc#s office, social media etc.. are not going to achieve much if leaders keep flouting the safety protocols, visiting Chamundeswari temple which is closed for all devotees except the, religious seers think that there are above these safety protocols etc.. etc.. Only when common people see that the safety protocols apply to every one from the CM to the last official in the city, without exception, then they will have faith.
The Corona Virus cases are spiking each day. The Director idiot of the AIIMS, the top medical institution in the country in New Delhi was prattling that India is not bad after all in terms of deaths, as America has more deaths! This fool has to realise that America attracted millions of tourists, hundreds of thousands of Chinese visitors at a time when India is not even the last destination for any tourist! Whilst the above millions of foreigners went to America and infected almost every community in every state, Indian Covid-19 infections was purely due to rich Indians visiting foreign countries to launder their illegal mounds of cash achieved through bribes, graft and downright swindling, and coming back and infecting many who in turn infected the servants and the poor.
Whilst PM Modi was also prattling like the above Director of AIIMS, the Virus had got hold of communities in India, and India achieved the distinction of the country with 3rd highest Covid-19 cases! At last here, India, has beaten China!!