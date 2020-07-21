Thanks to rains, Chiklihole Dam beckons visitors

July 21, 2020

Kushalnagar: Due to heavy rains in the region, Chiklihole Dam, located near Rangasamudra in Somavarpet taluk, has filled to the brim and cascading waterfall is attracting local crowds.

One of the smallest reservoirs of Cauvery basin, Chiklihole Dam is the first dam to be filled to the brim due to heavy rains in the region in the last several days. Over the last three days, Kodagu district is witnessing heavy rains, as a result of which, water is gushing down from the half-moon shaped Chiklihole Dam, displaying its scenic beauty. This dam does not have any crest gates, but water collects in a well-like enclosure with a relatively large outlet. With a height of 72.6 meters, as the inflow of water has steadily increased in recent days, over 0.18 TMC of water has filled the dam.

Located amid Meenukolli Reserve Forest, Chiklihole Dam with lush green surroundings and coffee estates attracts large number of tourists every year.