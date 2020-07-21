No entry to temple at B.R. Hills on Shravana Saturdays
COVID-19, News

No entry to temple at B.R. Hills on Shravana Saturdays

July 21, 2020

Chamarajanagar: In the wake of Covid pandemic and as a precautionary measure, the Religious Endowment Department has restricted entry of devotees on Saturdays to the historical Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple atop B.R. Hills in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in the month of Shravana.

A large number of devotees visit the Ranganatha temple of B.R. Hills on Saturdays in the month of Shravana, which will begin from today (July 21). The administration has taken this decision to restrict the devotees to the temple in Shravana month in view of rising number of cases of                      infection in the State.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple located in BR Hills is a popular temple dedicated to Hindu God Ranganatha. The temple is atop the hillock Biligiri Rangana Betta and is situated at a distance of 24 kms from Yelandur and 90 kms from Mysuru. The hill temple, which has a history of over 500 years, is one of the important shrines of the district, located amidst serene surroundings. Every year, thousands of devotees and tourists arrive here to take darshan of Ranganathaswamy during Shravana masa. The temple, which is adored by lakhs of devotees, is also very sacred for                                     Soliga community.

The Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple has turned into a major tourist destination in recent years. Car festival, Chikka jathre, held after Sankranthi festival attracts more than 30,000 devotees and the Dodda jathre held in the month of April attracts lakhs. Around 5,000 to 8,000 devotees visit the temple on weekends, especially during Shravana month. In 2017, the hill temple was shut down for nearly two years for carrying out renovation works.

READ ALSO  YHAI Mysuru Unit serves breakfast to Pourakarmikas

Temple Executive Officer S.M. Venkatesh Prasad has urged devotees to stay at home for their safety, offer prayers and observe Shravana Shanivara rituals at their homes in a meaningful and religious manner. This year, on other days, the district administration has taken the decision to allow devotees to the temple only during the stipulated time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching