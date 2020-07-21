‘Drone Prathap’ takes a flight violating Home Quarantine

BBMP officials take him into custody in Mysuru
Bengaluru/Mysuru: N.M. Prathap or Drone Prathap, who had earned acclaims for creating over 600 drones using e-waste, has been exposed for his false claims. He is in fresh trouble for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules. He had gone missing from Bengaluru and the Bengaluru Police had formed three teams to nab him.
But the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials with the help of Talaghattapura Police, who traced him at Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru, have taken him back to Bengaluru and is now put under Facility Quarantine.
The BBMP officials had put a Quarantine seal on Prathap’s hand after he returned from Hyderabad and had instructed him to be under Home Quarantine at his flat in Anjanapura, Bengaluru.
But on July 16, Prathap violated the quarantine norms and had appeared for an interview in a TV channel and had later switched off his mobile phone and went absconding. He had even flaunted before TV anchor that he has come out despite being ordered home quarantine due to his inter-State travel a day ago, and had even shown his Home Quarantine sticker on the live TV show.
This violation of rules was not taken lightly by the State Government and based on his admission on TV, the BBMP filed a case against him. His appearance at the TV studio has been seen as a major violation of rules during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, because if he is found to be COVID-19 positive, everybody who came in close contact with him in the TV studio and elsewhere will be in risk. It is being reported that he is in high risk because he had come in contact with a positive person.
After the telecast of the show, Police and quarantine squad members went to question Prathap for his violation at his flat in Anjanapura on Saturday but he was found missing. His phone was also found switched off. His phone record showed that his last known location was near Jnanabharathi campus in Kengeri, 16 kilometres away.
After this, an FIR was registered against Prathap at the Talaghattapura Police Station under the National Disaster Management Act following a complaint from BBMP official Dr. Prayag. He was charged with two offences, violating quarantine rules to attend the TV interview, and switching off his phone and running away to avoid being captured by quarantine squad.
But the Police traced him through his last call details at Mandi Mohalla. He was staying at the house of his classmate there. Dr. Prayag, who arrived to Mysuru along with Police yesterday morning, took him into custody and went back to Bengaluru.
Talaghattapura Inspector Ramappa, speaking to Star of Mysore said that they took custody of Prathap last morning and handed him over to BBMP officials, who have put Prathap in Facility Quarantine and added that a charge-sheet against Prathap would be submitted to the Court after the quarantine period of Prathap ends.
Meanwhile, Mandi Inspector Narayanaswamy said that the Bengaluru Police and BBMP officials taking Prathap into their custody had not come to his notice.
mazing piece of Journalism! WOW, cant get over it!! No mention of his true achievements!
These were the headlines from Previous issues of SOM since 2019 till now!
Young Scientist ‘Drone’ Pratap Felicitated –
Young Scientist N.M. Pratap Felicitated
City’s Young Scientist To Devote Time On Multi-Drone Research
He claimed that he built 600 drones using e-waste like Mixer grinder parts and used in rescue mission! Even one of the drones he used flew at supersonic speed to travel 300 KMs in 8 minutes
He carried a string of photo shopped credentials and he conned even professors of SJCE, Jagadguru Shivarathreesshwara swamiji, Jaggesh, Sadadanda Gowda, Rahul Gandhi etc and almost all TV stations and media outlets.
He continues his bluff even though he cant answer some basic physics question but profusely lectured the students about the value of honesty, integrity,hard work and truthfulness.
He is a FAILED B.Sc student of JSS college with 2 subjects with single digits! yet he is able to travel many countries using the money due to his con games!
Today, almost all TV channels are busy showing the people about all his lies! He cant answer a physic question and says he cant answer as he has a NON_DISCLOSURE agreement.. to answer a Science question!!
Not even one person in the Media or the Academic or professional world did have the common sense to verify this too good to be true claims!
He was honored in so many public forums!! Now all the people who encouraged him to this position should be ashamed of their life!
Now, he was arrested was hoping this paper will show his true color! But, I think SOM and POLCIE still have not heard the truth! Instead of jailing him for his 4 crore rupees Fraud and insulting the public sentiments of the defrauded public who supported him he is arrested for a quarantine violation!
He is not the only con man. India has many like him, who con people in many different ways. The PM, the president, the central minsiters, the CMs and ministers in states, the doctors who were praised as the role models in this SOM, the IT company CEOs, the university VCs and professors, the religious seers etc.. there is a very long list of con men.
This man is caught and others are not.
That is independent India! Jai Hind!