Leopard rescued from 100 ft. deep well after three days

July 21, 2020

Forest staff inside a cage was lowered into the well to tranquillise the leopard

Antaharasanthe: A three-year-old leopard, which had fallen into a 100 ft. deep well has been rescued by the Forest Department staff after three days of rescue operation.

It is learnt that the leopard had fallen into the 100 ft. deep well at Karapura village in H.D. Kote taluk about six days ago. The noise made by the leopard alerted the villagers who had informed the Forest Department.

The Forest staff, who visited the spot on Saturday, conducted an inspection and began to drop food and water into the well with the help of a rope. A CCTV camera was also lowered into the well to know the condition of the leopard. The camera had captured the footage of the hungry leopard consuming the meat dropped by the Forest staff.

In a bid to rescue the leopard safely from the well, Nagarahole Forest staff and STPF staff conducted a joint operation and yesterday evening, sharp shooter Akram was lowered into the well in a cage who shot a tranquilliser dart on the leopard, which rendered it unconscious. Akram, then placed the unconscious leopard on the other side of the cage and both were pulled up by the Forest staff. The leopard is now being treated.

It may be recalled that after the villagers heard the noise made by the leopard inside the well, went near the well, but could not see the leopard or hear the sounds made by it as it hid itself due to fear. But the villagers stayed put near the well and listened to the sound made by the leopard and then informed Range Forest Officer (RFO) S.S. Siddaraju.

RFO Siddaraju said “Our main aim was to rescue the leopard from the well safely. It was challenge to confirm the presence of the leopard inside the well. Hence I decided to go inside the well. I was placed inside a cage with two torches and my mobile phone and was lowered into the well. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Mahesh Kumar, who was on top, used to call me on my cell phone to enquire about my safety. It was only after the DCF confirmed my safety, I was lowered into the well stage by stage and when the cage reached the bottom of the well, I inspected the place. In the same way, sharp shooter Akram was lowered into the well, who then fired a tranquilliser on the leopard and the leopard was rescued safely.”