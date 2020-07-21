Cauvery water released to Tamil Nadu

July 21, 2020

Mandya: With copious rainfall in Cauvery catchment areas, the Irrigation Department authorities have started releasing water from KRS Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk in the District to Tamil Nadu.

Following a Supreme Court order directing Karnataka to release 31.3 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in the month of July, 3,500 cusecs of water is being released from KRS Dam to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis, according to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd.(CNNL) Superintending Engineer Vijaykumar.

The water level in the Dam has touched 107 ft. and with regular increase in the inflow, water is being released to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the SC order, he said. Today’s inflow is 10,616 cusecs and outflow 4,722 cusecs.