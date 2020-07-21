Mysuru district reports 149 fresh COVID cases, five deaths on Monday

July 21, 2020

Mandya sees 41 fresh cases, Kodagu reports eight and Chamarajanagar sees 49 new COVID cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district yesterday (July 20) reported 149 fresh COVID positive cases and five COVID deaths. The total number of COVID positives in the district is 1,773, according to the media bulletin last evening.

A total of 625 patients have been discharged so far including 27 patients yesterday and there are a total of 1,073 active cases now. With five COVID deaths yesterday, the total deaths are now 75.

The following are the COVID statistics according to the State bulletin received last evening.

Mandya

The district saw 41 new COVID cases yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 910. A total of 609 patients have been discharged so far. The total active cases in the district now stand at 294 with a total of 7 COVID deaths so far.

Kodagu

Kodagu district saw eight fresh cases yesterday bringing the total number of COVID positive cases to 280. A total of 173 patients have been discharged so far and there are 102 active cases in the district. A total of 5 COVID related deaths have been reported so far.

Chamarajanagar

Forty nine fresh cases were reported yesterday and the total positive cases in the district are 330. A total of 187 patients have been discharged so far including 13 patients yesterday and the total number of active cases in the district is 140. Three COVID related deaths has been reported in the district so far.