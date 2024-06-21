Two Memorials to come up for Dasara elephant Arjuna
June 21, 2024

One at Yeslur, his burial place, another at Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarahole; Foundation stone to be laid in July

Bengaluru: The Forest Department, planning to honour the former Dasara Howdah elephant Arjuna, will construct two memorials — one at his burial place in Yeslur in Hassan district, and another at Balle Elephant Camp in Nagarahole where he was camped. A foundation stone will be laid at his burial site in July, said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Arjuna, the revered eight-time carrier of the Golden Howdah during Mysuru Dasara festivities, met a tragic end during a wild elephant capture operation when he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with another wild elephant in the Yeslur range forest of Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Dec. 4, 2023.

Khandre disclosed these plans during the flagging-off ceremony of additional safari buses for Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, held yesterday in front of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. The memorials will feature a model of Arjuna and photos depicting his carrying of the Golden Howdah and participation in elephant and tiger rescue operations, ensuring his legacy endures. 

The Minister emphasised completing these memorials before Arjuna’s first death anniversary on Dec. 4, 2024.

Responding to concerns about elephant deaths in camps, Khandre assured that he has requested a comprehensive report on the matter, promising appropriate action based on its findings. He also announced the Forest Department’s decision to provide an incentive of Rs. 2,000 to personnel working in anti-poaching camps, with a proposal submitted to the Finance Department for approval.

New safari buses for Nagarahole

Minister Khandre launched three new wildlife safari buses for Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, aimed at enhancing the visitor experience during safaris. 

These vehicles, each costing Rs. 16,55,585, were funded primarily by Ramesh Govindan with Rs. 14,81,590, while the custom-designed bodies were financed through a Rs. 20 lakh CSR fund from Harishantharam of Coimbatore.

The Minister, and accompanying officials, took a ceremonial ride to Vidhana Soudha after flagging off the new safari buses. 

MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and G.D. Harish Gowda, Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild) Subhash K. Malkade, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, and other dignitaries were present.

