Trin Trin: MCC adds 500 pedal-assist bicycles

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Power Pedal ‘Trin’ Trin Bicycle (MYBYK) introduced by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) receiving a positive response, the authorities have added 500 bicycles for public use.

Mysuru, being one of the first cities to introduce the ‘Trin Trin’ Public Bicycle Sharing System on June 4, 2017, initially featured bicycles fitted with GPS systems. Last year, the system was re-introduced with a new approach, adding pedal-assist bicycles and replacing the old yellow-coloured ones.

Initially, about 1,000 pedal-assist bicycles were introduced, benefiting both regular users and tourists visiting various locations in the city.

The MCC has set up 48 docking stations across the city, including locations near the old DC office, City Railway Station, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and opposite Kukkarahalli Lake. Currently, about 458 bicycles are being used daily. There are approximately 7,779 daily users of the Trin Trin bicycles, with 659 new users being added every month.

The bicycles, which move smoothly even on elevated roads, have attracted people from all walks of life, including students, morning walkers and city workers.

Those interested in the service can enrol through the dedicated ‘MYBYK’ app, available in the app store. The app provides information regarding docking stations, the number of bicycles available and battery usage, among other features. Users can subscribe for single-day use, three days, or even for a month by making online payments.

No thefts reported

Speaking to Star of Mysore, an official associated with ‘Trin Trin’ mentioned that, no incidents of bicycle theft had been reported since the new bicycles were introduced eight months ago.

“In case of thefts, the location of the bicycle can be identified immediately. Additionally, the Bluetooth device will not function if the bicycle’s battery is depleted. Users can exchange their bicycles by visiting the nearest docking station,” said the official.

While the ‘MYBYK’ call centre operates from Bengaluru, the maintenance tasks, including bicycle charging and repairs, are handled at the service centre in Mysuru.