Trin Trin: MCC adds 500 pedal-assist bicycles
News, Top Stories

Trin Trin: MCC adds 500 pedal-assist bicycles

June 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Power Pedal ‘Trin’ Trin Bicycle (MYBYK) introduced by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) receiving a positive response, the authorities have added 500 bicycles for public use.

Mysuru, being one of the first cities to introduce the ‘Trin Trin’ Public Bicycle Sharing System on June 4, 2017, initially featured bicycles fitted with GPS systems. Last year, the system was re-introduced with a new approach, adding pedal-assist bicycles and replacing the old yellow-coloured ones.

Initially, about 1,000 pedal-assist bicycles were introduced, benefiting both regular users and tourists visiting various locations in the city.

The MCC has set up 48 docking stations across the city, including locations near the old DC office, City Railway Station, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and opposite Kukkarahalli Lake. Currently, about 458 bicycles are being used daily. There are approximately 7,779 daily users of the Trin Trin bicycles, with 659 new users being added every month.

The bicycles, which move smoothly even on elevated roads, have attracted people from all walks of life, including students, morning walkers and city workers.

Those interested in the service can enrol through the dedicated ‘MYBYK’ app, available in the app store. The app provides information regarding docking stations, the number of bicycles available and battery usage, among other features. Users can subscribe for single-day use, three days, or even for a month by making online payments.

No thefts reported

Speaking to Star of Mysore, an official associated with ‘Trin Trin’  mentioned that, no incidents of bicycle theft had been reported since the new bicycles were introduced eight months ago.

READ ALSO  MCC prepping up to fully tackle monsoon woes

“In case of thefts, the location of the bicycle can be identified immediately. Additionally, the Bluetooth device will not function if the bicycle’s battery is depleted. Users can exchange their bicycles by visiting the nearest docking station,” said the official.

While the ‘MYBYK’ call centre operates from Bengaluru, the maintenance tasks, including bicycle charging and repairs, are handled at the service centre in Mysuru.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching