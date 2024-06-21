Conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake: INTACH to hold Stakeholder Workshop in city tomorrow

June 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A Stakeholder Workshop on the Conservation of Kukkarahalli Lake, organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), will take place tomorrow (June 22) at the Mysore School of Architecture, Dattagalli, near R.T. Nagar, adjacent to Ring Road in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Dr. K.V. Rajendra will be the chief guest. Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda will be the guest of honour. The workshop starts at 9.30 am.

The workshop will be an assembly of key stakeholders of Kukkarahalli Lake and will discuss and address major conservation and management issues concerning the Lake. The agenda includes a formal inauguration and guest addresses, followed by presentations on the Lake’s significant conservation and management challenges.

The inaugural remarks (Database Presentation on Kukkarahalli Lake) will be made by Manu Bhatnagar, Principal Director of INTACH and Prof. D.S. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Architect of Desirazu Associates, Mysuru.

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, retired professor from the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, will speak on the historical aspects of Kukkarahalli Lake.

Dr. R. Yadupathi Putty, a hydrology and water resource expert, will speak on Lake water management and hydrology.

U.N. Ravi Kumar, a wetland expert, will discuss the rejuvenation and management of the Dewan Poornaiah Canal. Later, the Mysore School of Architecture will do a presentation followed by remarks from Asif Iqbal Khaleel, Chief Engineer, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Following this, Saptha Girish, an environmentalist and biodiversity expert, will speak on the biodiversity management of Kukkarahalli Lake.

To conclude, conservation biologist Dr. Mewa Singh will give his remarks, followed by working group discussions and open recommendations.

For details, contact Nitish Panwar, Consultant, INTACH on Mob: 84396-24271 or e-mail [email protected].