Bird flu culling operation in city enters day two

March 18, 2020

2,000 birds buried deep under earth as per avian flu management protocol

Mysore/Mysuru: In the second day of mass culling of birds that began in city this morning after bird flu (avian influenza) was confirmed based on the reports from the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, over 2,000 birds were culled and were disposed of at Kumbarakoppal cemetery.

The operation began at around 6 am today where a team of 60 people visited Metagalli, B.M. Shreenagar, Kumbarakoppal, Ambedkar Jnanaloka and surrounding areas, the epicentre of the infection. The culling operation was undertaken as per the bird flu management protocol under the supervision of Health Department officials drawn from the district and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

According to the district authorities, 6,436 birds located within one kilometre radius from Kumbarakoppal epicentre of the infection had been identified for culling. They include 5,100 poultry birds, 1,252 commercial birds, 254 pet birds, 12 quails, and 18 turkeys.

Five Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed to cull birds and the birds have been scientifically disposed of by deep burial method with disinfection of the burial area.

The RRT members have been put on a dose of Oseltamivir drug to protect them from any possible infections and they have been quarantined as per the procedure. As an additional measure, the culling staff has been asked to take anti-viral medicines for three days.

The birds are being culled and the personnel are equipped with protection kits and mandatory masks. Trenches of 10×10 feet were dug for deep burial of the culled birds. First, salt was poured into the pit after the burial and later it was covered by the excavated mud and disinfectants were sprayed at the site. Sanitisers were sprayed inside the farms to prevent virus spread.

Deputy Director of Veterinary Department Dr. Ajit Kumar, Assistant Director Dr. S.C. Suresh, Dr. Thirumalagowda of MCC and MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth and other officers led the operation.

