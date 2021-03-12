Tree fall: Close shave for car driver

March 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A 32-year-old man had a providential escape and survived even after a giant tree fell on his car while he was inside the vehicle. He was readying to get off his car to have breakfast and was rolling up the windshields when the tree came crashing. Fortunately he came out unscathed.

The incident occurred at around 10.45 am today near Mathrumandali School, opposite Mathrumandali Circle where there is usually a line of shops and pushcarts selling breakfast and tea. 32-year-old Kumar, the driver of Hyundai Eon car, was on his regular duty today and at around 10.30, car owner Spandan Murthy, a resident of Jayalakshmipuram, called him over phone and asked him to come to a hospital in Jayalakshmipuram to pick up a patient.

Spandan’s mother was admitted to the hospital and he was waiting for Kumar to take them home. Meanwhile, Kumar decided to have breakfast as he still had time to pick up Spandan’s mother and he parked the car (GJ-01-RH-8057) under a tree opposite the Mathrumandali Circle to have breakfast.

As Kumar was preparing to get off the car, he was rolling up the vehicle’s windshield.

All of a sudden, the tree crashed and it fell right on the middle of the car. The impact was such that the car was crushed under the tree and the windshields were shattered. For a moment Kumar did not realise what was happening as he was in a state of shock.

But when passers-by and the shopkeepers started shouting, Kumar realised what had happened and quickly opened the door to come out. Later, Kumar informed Spandan Murthy about the accident. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was alerted and Abhaya-2 team rushed to the spot to clear the tree. Soon, the teams used mechanical saws to cut the branches and the car was shifted for repairs.

The incident attracted a large number of onlookers and traffic was disrupted for some time. A complaint has been lodged with V.V. Puram Traffic Police and a case has been registered.