Sewage overflow and garbage irk Srirampura residents

March 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Tonnes of garbage have been dumped on one side of the road. On the other side of the road, an overflowing manhole is emanating foul smell and is becoming stagnant on the road.

Heaps of garbage dumped on either sides of the road between Srirampura Ring Road to Shivapura located on Manandawadi Main Road has irked the local residents, who allege that Srirampura Gram Panchayat has not taken up this issue seriously.

Over the past few months, a manhole, which is overflowing near Central Silk Board located on the Outer Ring Road between Srirampura and J.P. Nagar is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public as the sewage water from the drain is emanating foul smell.

Local resident Rajesh says, “This is causing unhygienic living conditions for our neighbourhood. Authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to this problem.”

On both sides of the road, from Srirampura to Ramabainagar, from Mahadevapura to Srirampura and from Srirampura to Shivapura, people are dumping waste materials in public places, in particular on the road side, including plastic bottles, vegetable and fruit waste, seats and cushions and animal waste. Residents complain that miscreants light fire to the garbage forcing them to inhale toxic smoke emanating from it.

Another local resident Naveen says, “Gram Panchayat authorities are not collecting and disposing waste materials regularly. Concerned officials should visit the spot, take up remedial measures and penalise those found dumping garbage at public spaces.”

