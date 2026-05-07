Bird flu threat: Zoo steps up surveillance

May 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid growing concerns over avian influenza, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has drawn up a comprehensive action plan to prevent, control and contain any possible outbreak at the Zoo, Karanji Lake Nature Park and the Chamundi Wild Animal Rescue Centre at Koorgalli.

In a press release issued on May 6, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said strict precautionary and surveillance measures are already in place across all facilities.

As part of the preventive measures, disinfection procedures have been intensified at all entry points. Vehicles entering the zoo premises, including those carrying visitors, staff and food materials, are being routed through disinfectant dips installed at Gate No. 2.

Foot dips have also been placed at staff and visitor entry gates, as well as near animal enclosures, with staff and visitors being educated on their proper use. She said animal keepers have also been instructed to use hand sanitisers before and after handling animals, animal waste and food materials.

The Zoo has strengthened surveillance systems to monitor any signs of avian influenza. Animal keepers have been trained to identify abnormal symptoms in birds and animals, while veterinarians are conducting regular inspections during daily rounds.

At Karanji Lake, personnel have been directed to immediately report any deaths among migratory birds to senior officials and veterinarians.

The Zoo Director said serological surveillance and testing of captive and migratory birds will be carried out based on expert advice. Faecal samples collected from birds at the Zoo and Karanji Lake will be sent to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory whenever required.

Special precautions have also been introduced in the handling of chicken feed for carnivorous animals. Live fowls brought to the premises are first examined by veterinarians for any signs of disease. The meat is then processed hygienically, including washing with potassium permanganate solution and hot water before being fed to animals.

The zoo stated that if there is any bird flu threat in and around the Mysuru region, processed chicken sourced from reputed firms will be used instead of live fowls to minimise the risk of infection.

She further said that in the event of an outbreak, inter-sectional movement of Zoo personnel would be restricted and staff would not be allowed to visit poultry farms, bird sanctuaries or other zoos until the situation is brought under control.

A Rapid Response Team comprising veterinarians, a lab technician and four animal keepers has also been formed to tackle any emergency situation related to avian influenza.