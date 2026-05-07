Group clash in Rajya Rani Express near Maddur

May 7, 2026

Railway Gateman among two stabbed; passengers, villagers thrash fleeing miscreants, hand them over to Police

Maddur: A group of people travelling in Rajya Rani Express from Mysuru began to fight inside the train all of a sudden causing tensed moments yesterday.

The group allegedly stabbed two persons, who tried to stop the fight, with a knife and attempted to escape from the train but were caught, thrashed and handed over to the Police by the passengers and villagers.

The incident took place between H.V. Nagar and Chennegowdanakoppal near Maddur and those who were stabbed and sustained injuries have been identified as Shivakumar and Railway Gateman Kumar. They were given first-aid at Maddur Railway Hospital and Maddur Government Hospital respectively and admitted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya.

It is said that a group of youths boarded Bengaluru-bound Rajya Rani Express in Mysuru Station. As soon as the train departed from Mysuru Railway Station, the youths began to move inside the coach continuously by shouting and creating ruckus.

After a few minutes, the youths began to fight over tickets leading to clashes among them. Shivakumar, a passenger, who saw the group fighting, intervened to stop the fight, but the youths, who got angry, abused him using foul language and stabbed Shivakumar multiple times.

Shocked Shivakumar somehow managed to pull the chain to stop the train. But as soon as the train stopped, the youths tried to get down from the train and flee.

Meanwhile, Gateman Kumar entered the coach to find out who had pulled the chain. But the youths pushed and stabbed him while attempting to flee from the train.

Fed up with the youths, the passengers attempted to catch the youths. Villagers, who had gathered outside the train, saw the youths fleeing and chased them. But the youths brandished knives and threatened the villagers.

Irked over the youths threatening them with knives, the villagers chased the youths, caught them and beat them black and blue before handing them over to the Police. The youths, who were caught, have been identified as Muskan Qureshi, Shubhav Qureshi, Saheb Khan, Waseem and Sujatha. The accused were provided medical treatment at a local hospital and Maddur Railway Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, passengers have expressed safety concerns in the train and questioned about lack of security as such incidents have become common of late.