Fake chef job offer in UK: Homemaker loses Rs. 37 lakh

May 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A homemaker in Mysuru city searching for overseas employment opportunities for her husband has lost Rs. 37.35 lakh in an elaborate online job scam. A case has been registered at the City Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station.

According to the complaint, the woman’s husband had been working in England but returned to India in August 2025 due to health issues. Since November 2025, she had been searching online for job openings abroad on his behalf.

During her search, she came across an Instagram advertisement claiming that the Central Park Hotel in the United Kingdom (UK) had a vacancy for a chef. Believing the offer to be genuine, she contacted the WhatsApp number mentioned in the advertisement.

She was later directed to another person identified as Om Prakash, who asked her to send her husband’s biodata along with a registration fee of Rs. 24,999. Trusting the process, she transferred the amount.

Repeated payments

The fraud escalated further on Dec. 4, 2025, when she was asked to pay Rs. 1.86 lakh towards visa processing charges. Soon afterwards, the conmen sent fraudulent e-mails, from the British High Commission and the hotel’s HR department, demanding Rs. 7.5 lakh for insurance purposes. Believing the documents and e-mails to be authentic, she transferred the money using her husband’s and a relative’s bank accounts. Whenever she raised doubts about the recruitment process, the fraudsters reportedly reassured her, saying, “Do not worry, we are with you.”

Fraudulent claims

Later, she was told to open a bank account in the UK to obtain a sponsorship certificate and a biometric residence permit. In multiple instalments, she transferred another Rs. 26 lakh for the process.

The accused then demanded an additional Rs. 4.5 lakh for an examination. When she refused, Om Prakash told her that he would personally travel to India with the money to help her clear the process.

On Apr. 27, 2026, he contacted her again, claiming he had arrived at the New Delhi Airport but had been detained by Customs Department officials. He sought Rs. 95,000 to resolve the issue, and she paid it. However, when he later demanded another Rs. 1.8 lakh, she was unable to arrange the money.

It was only after discussing the matter with her relatives that she realised she had been cheated. She immediately contacted the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and later filed a formal complaint with the CEN Police Station.