Zoo Giraffe Gowri off to Bannerghatta Biological Park

Mysuru: The more than a century-old Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) has begun the process of transporting a female giraffe to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru today.

Gowri, the giraffe, is being transported in a specially-designed container which is 16 ft. tall that will be mounted on a long-chassis truck with the help of a crane.

Mysuru Zoo In-charge Executive Director C. Ravishankar, speaking to SOM today, said that the Zoo had earlier decided to gift Bubbly to Bannerghatta but due to some technical issues, they are transporting two-and-a-half-year-old Gowri.

He said that a survey on the transport route was conducted twice and some tree branches and overhead electric wires have been removed en-route city to facilitate the smooth transportation and added that it would take about four hours for the truck to reach Bannerghatta. Zoo Veterinarians and staff are accompanying Gowri.

Shifting of a giraffe is not an easy task considering the animal’s height of 14 to 20 ft. A specially designed container was made in the city which will be mounted on a long-chassis truck and the animal has to cover a distance of about 145 kilometres.

It is learnt that the process of conditioning the giraffe for the journey was undertaken and the animal was acclimatised to the special enclosure. Care is also being taken so that the animal does not panic inside the cage while being transported.

Zoo employees, who have acclimatised the animal with the special container, have similar experience of transporting giraffes by road. The giraffe is being gifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park as a special case and the proposal to send the animal was pending since many years. Following the shifting of Gowri, Bannerghatta Biological Park will become the second Zoo in the State after Mysuru Zoo to house a giraffe.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Zoo staff performed puja to the truck which is transporting Gowri and were securing the container with the help of thick ropes, when we went to the Press.