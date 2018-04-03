CM’s political career will end in Chamundeshwari: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Lashing out at Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for his arrogance, JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda has said that the political career of the CM which began with Chamundeshwari Constituency, will also end there itself.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Deve Gowda hit out at the seven rebel JD(S) MLAs who deserted the party to join the Congress, saying that these legislators will bite the dust in the Assembly polls.

Expressing disappointment over the defeat of the party’s RS candidate, the former PM said that the entry of Altaf Khan to the JD(S) will signal the end of Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s political future.

Launching a tirade against the State Congress Government for misusing administrative machinery, he said that he would write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take measures for preventing misuse of power by the Congress Government.

Reiterating that the elections should not be held under the State Government rule, the former PM pointed out the best way to conduct a free and fair poll was to keep the State Government under strict monitoring.

Declaring that Altaf would contest against Zameer Ahmed in Chamarajpet, he expressed hope that Altaf’s victory will pave way for a new model of politics.