Siddu to file nomination from Chamundeshwari on Apr. 23

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who has been repeatedly asserting that he would be contesting from Chamundeshwari, will file his nomination papers from the constituency on Apr. 23.

Addressing a poll rally at Harohalli in the taluk yesterday, Siddharamaiah said he had contested from Chamundeshwari seven times, out of which he won five times. Now he is coming back to Chamundeshwari after leaving Varuna, which he currently represents, to his son Dr. Yathindra.

Hitting out at his critics for unnecessarily criticising him, the CM appealed the people to elect him once again.

He also asked the voters not to pay heed to false rumours being spread against him.

April 3, 2018

