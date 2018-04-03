Model Poll Code of Conduct: Govt. Guest Houses, vehicles under District Election Officer’s custody

Mysuru: Following the announcement of poll schedule and Model Poll Code of Conduct in force from Mar.27 to May 18, all Guest Houses under the Government will be under the control of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), who is also the District Election Officer (DEO).

Guest House rooms in city limits will be allotted at the District Election Officer’s office and those in-charge of the respective Guest Houses will have to take daily approvals. Tahsildars of respective taluks will approve the allocation in taluk limits.

Action would be taken against those conducting political meetings in Government Guest Houses till the Poll Code of Conduct is lifted and there is a ban on conducting any type of meeting in the Guest House premises, parking of unauthorised vehicles and providing Guest House rooms on temporary basis for taking rest, according to a press release from the District Election Officer.

Govt. vehicles too taken into custody

With the Poll Code of Conduct in force, the Deputy Commissioner will be taking custody of vehicles of Chairmen, Chairpersons, members and heads of various Boards, Corporations and autonomous organisations which has been provided by the Govt.

As such, the heads, members of Boards, Corporations and autonomous organisations have been asked to send their vehicles to the office of the District Election Officer or the Deputy Commissioner’s office immediately and enter the same in the log book and e-mail the counterfoil to [email protected] or Fax: 2428383/ 2429012, according to a press release.

‘Only those with criminal background should deposit their weapons’

Mysuru, Apr.3- Apart from those with criminal cases, crime background, indulged in rioting and those who had been to jail, there is exemption for other license holders of weapons for personal use from depositing their weapons at Police Stations during elections, says a Government Order (Aug.29, 1998), according to Kodava Samaja President B.M. Nanaiah.