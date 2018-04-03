MCC implements cashless administration

Mysuru: The property tax collection has begun this month and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is taking measures to transform the way payments are collected. It has implemented a cashless administration effective from Apr.1. The new system has been implemented following a directive by Directorate of Municipal Administration that has asked all the 274 local administrative bodies in Karnataka to go cashless.

As per the new system, cash, Demand Draft and Cheques will not be accepted at any of the MCC offices and payments must be made only through e-payment or Net Banking. According to MCC Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, the system has been implemented across all Corporations and Municipal Administrations in Karnataka and ‘Khajane-2’ (Integrated Financial Management System) technology is being used to implement the same.

Government authorities said that with ‘Khajane-2’, all receipts and payments of the State Government will be rendered totally transparent with a seamless connectivity being ensured between the State Treasury and the office of the Accountant-General, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other authorities.

Called game-changer software, ‘Khajane-2’ will essentially eliminate corruption largely in areas where the Government makes payment for services rendered to it.

However, the Chief Administrative Officer, speaking to Star of Mysore, said: “Till the officials and people who come to the Corporation and zonal offices get used to the cashless transactions, some of the banks have obliged to send their personnel to the offices to collect the property tax either in the form of cash, DD or cheque.”

Where to pay cash?

Cheques and cash payments to the MCC will be accepted at State Bank of India (SBI), Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India. Here, citizens can make direct cash payments and also issue cheques.

Net Banking payment

Residents can make e-payments and online cash transfers and Net Banking at Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Dena Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India.

MCC Accounts Officer has said that those residents and third-parties who wish to make a payment to the MCC and want the choice of making payments through cash, Demand Draft and Cheque, can obtain a computerised challan at the MCC office and make the payment through any bank spread across the country. As a proof of payment, the person who makes the payment can receive a part of the challan, according to a press release from the Commissioner.

New Commissioner for MCC

The new Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner K.H. Jagadish, who was to take charge from yesterday, will now take charge from Apr.4.

The current Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told Star of Mysore, that he was also waiting for the new person to come and take charge but he has been informed that he (new Commissioner) will come only on Apr.4.