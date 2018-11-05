Mayoral election likely before Nov. 20

Regional Commissioner to hold meeting on Nov. 7

Mysuru: With the election to choose the new Mayor of Mysuru likely to be held before Nov. 20, hectic political activities have begun in city. The Regional Commissioner (RC) will hold a meeting in this regard on Nov. 7.

After the publication of the names of new Corporators in the gazette notification, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha has recently sent the copy of the notification to In-charge RC V. Yashwanth and based on the notification, the RC has begun preparing for the election.

The RC will hold a meeting at his office on Nov. 7 at 11.30 am which will be attended by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, MCC Commissioner Jagadeesha and others. After the meeting, the RC will finalise the date and instruct the MCC Commissioner to send election notices to all Corporators.

It may be recalled here that the election to all 65 MCC Wards was held on Aug. 31 and the results were announced on Sept. 3.

JD(S)-Congress coalition

Though it was a JD(S)-BJP coalition administration in the MCC last time, this time it is sure to be a JD(S)-Congress coalition going by the State-level alliance. Mayor’s post is reserved for woman (General) and Deputy Mayor for BC-A category.

While Bhagya Madesh, Prema Shankaregowda and Ashwini Ananthu are the main contenders for Mayor’s post, Sawood Khan, Shafi Ahmed, Namratha Ramesh, Mohammed Rafiq and K. Nirmala of JD(S), Usha and Syed Hasrathulla of Congress are the main contenders for Deputy Mayor’s post. Ex-Deputy Mayors H.M. Shanthakumari and Pushpalatha Jagannath, ex-Corporators M. Sunil’s wife Shobha and Shoukath Pasha’s wife Hajmeera Salma are also lobbying for Mayor’s post.