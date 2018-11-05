After AIIMS in New Delhi: K.R. Hospital gets ultra modern CT scanner

Mysuru: The more than a century-old State-run K.R. Hospital, popular as Doddaspathre among rural masses, has got an advanced and hi-tech CT scan machine becoming the only Government Hospital after All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to have such a facility.

The machine, Siemens Somatom Definition Dual Source 128 slice CT scanner facility, one of the most advanced CT scanners to be installed in India, will cater to hundreds of poor patients who throng the Hospital every day besides ensuring obstacle-free examination.

The machine uses Dual Source Technology to accelerate CT imaging and has an ultra fast data transmission with 100 percent accuracy. The machine is truly unrivalled when it comes to scanning speed. This CT scanner facility is a first-of-its-kind at a Government-run hospital in a Tier-II city like Mysuru after AIIMS in New Delhi.

The machine, manufactured in Germany, was specially airlifted from there and has been installed at K.R. Hospital’s Department of Radiology.

Till now, most of the accident, stroke, kidney, liver, heart ailments, and neuro and nephrology cases were referred to private hospitals where patients had to cough up thousands of rupees for a scanning to be done. Now with the facility installed at K.R. Hospital, patients can avail the scanning facility free of cost after submitting their BPL cards.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. C.P Nanjaraj, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (that runs K.R. Hospital) said that the installation of the scanner has been completed and experts were conducting trial runs.

“CT scanner 128 slices will help in accurate scan of patients without sedation and will not require patients to hold their breath during the process. This will especially help while performing chest examination of infants,” he said.

At present, the facility is made available for all patients for test-run. The machine will be made available to public after the test run is over. He said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was expected to formally inaugurate the new scanning machine and a confirmation from CM’s Office was awaited.

“Earlier, we had installed 64 slice CT scanner facility and we were struggling to meet the demands of patients. To manage the rush, we were referring trauma care, accident, stroke and other patients to private hospitals. But now the old scanner has been replaced by with this advanced CT scanner. This 128 slice CT scanner can be configured to 256 slice capacity depending upon the clinical needs,” said K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Srinivasa and added that the State Government had funded Rs. 6.6 crore for this CT scanner.

The 142-year-old Hospital which began in 1876 gets patients from Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and even from Tumakuru.

A quantum leap for Radiology Department

Dr. Sanjay, Radiologist at the K.R. Hospital told SOM that the Department has been screening more than 1,000 patients on all working days, handling 500 to 600 X-Rays, 250 to 300 ultra-sound patients and 100 to 150 CT scan patients every day.

The installation of upgraded CT scan will benefit poor patients. Henceforth, diagnosing complex cases like kidney and liver ailments, angiogram, cardiac diseases, stroke and nephrology disorders can be done here itself.

“Exact causes for kidney ailments, liver, heart, abdomen, brain and other diseases can be detected easily and this would help doctors administer correct treatment. The timing of stroke and vessel block can be detected in this CT scanner within one minute,” he said.

Dr. Sanjay said that the Department had taken all mandatory permissions from Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) to install this high-end CT scanner. “Technically, the advantages of 128-slice CT scanner are numerous. The machine gives excellent images in much less time. We have made a huge leap diagnostically which saves a lot of time so that we can ensure treatment to more patients. The machine is also energy-efficient. Since the scan happens much faster, we expose the patient to far less radiation.” Dr. Sanjay said.

SMS for patients to collect X-Ray report: The Radiology Department’s computers have been upgraded with advanced software to ensure hassle-free service. Earlier, patients had to wait for long hours to receive their X-Ray reports. But now there is no need to wait as patients can collect copies after receiving SMS on their mobile phones.

“We also issue CD copies of scanning reports to patients if further treatment is needed. The Department is also equipped with mike announcement, token system and six CCTVs to maintain transparency,” Dr. Sanjay added.

By Ramesh Kebbehundi