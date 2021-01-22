Bid to extort money from K.R. Hospital doctor

January 22, 2021

Mandi Police register case against three women

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandi Police have registered a case against three women on charges of blackmailing and attempting to extort money from a Government Hospital Doctor.

Following a complaint from Dr. T.S. Rajesh, Neuro Surgeon, K.R. Hospital, Mandi Police have registered cases under IPC 1860 (U/s-419, 420, 384) and Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009, against Amreen Sania (A1), Crime Reporter, Ayesha Bai (A3), Political Reporter on online news channel Suvarna Kaveri Express and Shaheena Naveed (A2), General Secretary, Women’s Wing, Mysuru District Citizen Labour Welfare and Anti-Corruption Committee, an NGO.

In his complaint, Dr. Rajesh has stated that on Jan. 18 at about 3.06 pm, he received a call on his mobile phone from 81231-77413, where the caller told him that she was calling from the Human Rights Commission Office and wanted to speak to him pertaining to a patient and asked him to come to South Thindis Hotel at 4.30 pm.

Dr. Rajesh, who went to the hotel at the given time, where the three women showed their ID Cards to him and told him that he was taking money from the patients to treat them besides telling him (Dr. Rajesh) that they had video clippings as proof and complaint copies of the patients.

The complaint further states that the three women demanded Rs. 5 lakh from the doctor not to telecast the news. The women later told the doctor to speak to their boss and dialled a number and handed over the phone to the doctor. The caller on the other end, who spoke to the doctor demanded Rs. 2 lakh. The doctor told the caller that he does not have the money and could only give Rs. 50,000. After negotiations, the amount was fixed to Rs. 1.75 lakh and the doctor was told to give the money immediately. But the doctor told them that he had to adjust the money and would come to Nalpak Hotel in Kuvempunagar at 6.30 pm.

But at about 7.27 pm, the doctor receives a call from the nurse of Sanjeevini Hospital, who tells Dr. Rajesh that a few media persons had come and were creating problems besides asking the doctor to come to the hospital immediately.

When Dr. Rajesh went to the hospital, about 15-20 persons threatened him and the hospital staff, the complaint stated and added that the doctor later learnt the names of the three women, following which he lodged a Police complaint against them.

Mandi Police, who have registered a case against the three women, are investigating.