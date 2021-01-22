CM to unveil Akkamahadevi Statue, inaugurate Basava Bhavan in city tomorrow

January 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa (BSY) will be in city tomorrow (Jan. 23) to take part in a couple of programmes. Yediyurappa will arrive from Bengaluru at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru at 10.50 am, following which he will unveil the Statue of Akkamahadevi installed on Akkamahadevi road in J.P. Nagar.

Later, the CM will receive a memorandum from students of Maharshi School and DAV Public School at Maharshi School premises in J.P.Nagar at 12 noon.

Thereafter, the CM will travel by road to Vijayanagar First Stage, where he will inaugurate the Basava Bhavan constructed by Hebbal-Vijayanagar Basava Samithi, on 11th Main road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, at 12.30 pm. The CM will later leave Mysuru for Shivamogga from Mandakalli airport.

Akkamahadevi Statue

The Statue of Akkamahadevi, a female poet (Vachana) and an inspirational woman of Kannada literature of the 12th Century, is installed on the road leading from Sterling Theatre to Ring Road at J.P. Nagar. The 11 ft. tall bronze statue, said to be the first-of-its-kind in the State, is installed by J.P. Nagar Sharana Vedike, with help from MCC.

Vedike President S. Puttarajappa, who addressed a press meet at Patrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, said that Chief Minister Yediyurappa will unveil Akkamahadevi Statue on Jan.23 at 11 am in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

While the MCC has provided space for the Statue, the Vedike is responsible for its maintenance. Underlining the significance of the Statue, Puttarajappa said that it will help people in understanding the Vachanas of Sharanas.

Continuing, he said that the project also features Akkamahadevi Mandira and a few years ago, the then Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa had sanctioned Rs.18 lakh for the project. Also, the present area Corporators Shanthamma Vadivelu and Sharadamma Eshwar have sanctioned Rs.10 lakh each. But the MCC has not yet released any of the sanctioned amount, he maintained.

The bronze Statue, weighing 982 kgs, is built at a cost of Rs.14 lakh and the Akkamahadevi Mandira at a cost of about Rs.1 crore, with funds collected through public donations, big and small, he said.

Stating that the Statue was sculpted by Bengaluru based sculptor Venkatachalapathy, he said that the sculptor will be felicitated on the occasion.

Puttarajappa further said that District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate Akkamahadevi Library while Housing Minister V.Somanna will present Pratibha Puraskara to meritorious children of J.P. Nagar Sharana Vedike members, who have scored more than 90 percent marks in SSLC and PUC (2019-20).

Ahead of the unveiling, puja was performed to the Statue this morning, which was followed by a Bhajan contest for women groups of Mysuru.

On Jan.23, renowned singer Nitin Rajaram Shastri will present devotional songs from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A.Ramdas, L.Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Mayor Tasneem, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, City Police Commissioner Dr.Chandragupta and a host of other officials, Legislators and leaders will be present at the event.

MLA Ramdas inspects spot

With Akkamahadevi Statue set for inauguration, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas visited the spot on Akkamahadevi road on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that Akkamahadevi belongs not just to a community or religion, but to the entire world.

Maintaining that it is difficult for us to understand the great thoughts of Akkamahadevi, he said that the venue will turn into a big spiritual centre in future.

Akkamahadevi Mandira will depict the life and all the vachanas of the great poet, he added.

Corporators Sharadamma Eshwar and Shanthamma Vadivelu, Vedike President S.Puttarajappa, Vice-President S.M.Shivaprakash and other office-bearers were present accompanied the MLA.

Basava Bhavan

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Hebbal-Vijayanagar Basava Samithi President H.V. Basavaraju Hinkal said that CM Yediyurappa will inaugurate Basava Bhavan in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at 12.30 pm.

Minister S.T. Somashekar will release the book ‘Akkana Hambala’ on the occasion.

MP Pratap Simha and MLA L.Nagendra will be the chief guests. Former MLA Vasu, MUDA Chairman H.V.Rajeev, former MLC G.Madhusudhan, Kannada Book Authority Chairman Nandeesh Hanche, Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha District President S. Shivamurthy Kanya, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh will be special invitees.

Prior to the inauguration, Vijayanagar’s Shivarathreeshwara Akkana Balaga will present a Vachana programme at 11am, he said.

Continuing, Basavaraju said that the Basava Bhavan has been built at a cost of Rs.5 crore on a 50’x100’ plot. The ground floor of the Bhavan will have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 500 and the underground has a dining hall with a seating capacity of 300. The first floor has 20 rooms, toilets and wash rooms, he said adding that the Bhavan has all other facilities for conduct of marriages and other functions.

Noting that the Bhavan will be let out on rent at about Rs.90,000 to 95,000 a day, he said that the Bhavan has been built with donations given by philanthropists, people’s representatives and members of the public.