KPSC exam for selection of FDAs on Jan. 23 and 24

January 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will be conducting written exam for selection of First Division Assistants (FDAs), to be appointed in various Government Departments, on Jan.23 and 24.

In Mysuru, the exam will be held in a total of 52 centres.

While the exam on the first day (Jan.23) will take place in 3 centres — Mahajana Public School in Jayalakshmipuram, Maharani Arts College for Women and Maharani Science College for women on JLB road, the exam on the second day (Jan.24) will be held in 49 centres across the city.

All the exam centres will be sanitised and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Compulsory Kannada paper will be held on Jan. 23 and exam for General Kannada, General English and General Proficiency papers will take place on Jan. 24.

Prohibitory orders

With the KPSC holding exams on Jan.23 and 24, the City Police have issued prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius of all the exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm on both the days.

Accordingly, no unauthorised person will be allowed entry to exam centres and carrying of objectionable articles to exam halls has been strictly banned. Also, all Xerox shops in the vicinity of the exam centres have been asked to shut down during exam hours on both days.