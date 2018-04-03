Cauvery Water Dispute: SC to hear TN govt’s plea on Apr.9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court yesterday posted to April 9, hearing of the Tamil Nadu government’s petition in the Cauvery water dispute.

The TN government had filed a plea for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the Centre for failing to implement the directions of the Feb.16 judgement to set up the Cauvery Management Board in six weeks.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, said the scheme does not mean constituting a Management Board, however, ‘We have to solve this problem.’

All the four disputing States — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry — involving Cauvery water dispute case and sharing of water, had filed their respective petitions before the Apex Court seeking modification of Cauvery tribunal’s final order which was delivered in 2007.

The Tamil Nadu Government has filed the review petition under Col.129 and 1971 contempt of court proceedings Act. It has stated that the Central Government is deliberately showing its non-cooperation and not coming forward to set up the Cauvery Management Board. Since this is in the interest of the farmers and people of TN, the government will not tolerate any neglect or injustice, it has stated in its petition. The Court had given its verdict regarding the dispute on Feb.16 and had directed the Centre to formulate a scheme in six weeks.