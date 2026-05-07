Govt. revokes suspension of IPS Officer Ramachandra Rao

May 7, 2026

Bengaluru: The State Government yesterday revoked the suspension of senior IPS Officer K. Ramachandra Rao, four months after he was suspended following viral videos allegedly showing him in compromising position inside his office.

The action against Rao, the then Director General of Police, Civil Rights Enforcement, was initiated after the circulation of clips led to public controversy and prompted calls for detailed inquiry.

Following the controversy, the Government ordered his suspension on Jan. 19, stating that it was necessary to ensure an impartial probe into the allegations and maintain administrative discipline within the Police force.

Subsequently, a Departmental inquiry was initiated on Mar. 18, to examine the circumstances surrounding the allegations, including the authenticity and context of the material that had surfaced.

During this period, the matter remained under internal investigation, with officials maintaining that no final conclusion had been reached on the allegations.

On May 6, the Government revoked his suspension and reinstated him, posting him as Director General of Police (Police Manual) until further orders.

However, officials have clarified that the disciplinary proceedings will continue despite his reinstatement. The case had drawn significant attention in administrative and Policing circles due to the seniority of the officer and the nature of the allegations reported in the media.

Concurrently, Dr. Rao also came into public attention due to his family connection to a high-profile gold smuggling case.

He is the stepfather of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who has been accused in the alleged illegal import of gold worth over Rs.12.56 crore from Dubai to India along with two others, businessman Tarun Raju and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain.

Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Mar. 3, 2025, after authorities seized 14.8 kg gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

Officials clarified that the two matters — the Departmental proceedings against Dr. Rao and the separate gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter — are independent legal processes.