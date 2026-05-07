Soldier from Kodagu shoots self to death in Pulwama

May 7, 2026

Last rites performed at his native village

Madikeri: A CRPF soldier from Kodagu, who was serving at Pulwama in South Kashmir, ended his life by shooting self to death with a gun on May 4.

The deceased is K.J. Naveen (40), son of Kijan Joyappa and Vishalakshi couple and a resident of Yadavare village in Virajpet taluk.

He is survived by his parents, wife, one daughter, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Details: Naveen, who was serving in the CRPF 108th battalion, had joined the paramilitary force in 2007. He had taken leave from Mar. 20 to Apr. 17 and had come to his native place. Though he was on leave till Apr. 17, a call for duty made him report to work on Apr. 2. After reporting to work, Naveen was deployed to Ladiyara Camp Watch Tower in Tral area of Pulwama district in Kashmir.

On May 4 at about 2 pm, Naveen is said to have shot himself in the neck with the service gun. Other CRPF personnel, who heard the gun shot, ran near the watch tower only to see Naveen lying in a pool of blood and immediately rushed him to the Military Hospital at Srinagar, where the doctors, who examined Naveen, declared him dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Police visited the spot, while CRPF officials informed Naveen’s family members about the incident.

Post-mortem was conducted at the Military Hospital in Srinagar and the body was later shifted to the CRPF Office where officers and staff paid tributes to the coffin draped with the National Flag.

The body was later flown to the CRPF Office in Bengaluru, from where it was shifted to Kodagu.

The mortal remains arrived at Kushalnagar at about 1 am yesterday and was taken to his native place Yadavare village and kept there for the public to pay their last respects.

Last rites were performed at his farm land in the village in the afternoon.

Somwarpet Tahsildar Krishnamurthy was present. District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police personnel fired shots in the air as a mark of respect.