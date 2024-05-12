BITS Pilani Endowment Fund gets three million dollars from alumni

May 12, 2024

New Delhi: The alumni of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) in Pilani, Rajasthan, Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi (1978 batch), Sid Mookerji (Batch 1989) and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu (Batch 1998), have pledged one million dollars each to the BITS Endowment Fund, as announced in a press release from the institute.

The Mookerji Foundation, established by BITS alumnus Sid Mookerji and his wife, Sophie Mookerji, has committed one million dollars to support entrepreneurship development initiatives, particularly the expansion of the Ph.D DRIVE (Deep-tech Research Innovation and Value Generation Entrepreneurship) programme.

Sid Mookerji, hailing from Mysuru, is renowned as a trailblazer in Retail Innovation. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Silicon Road Ventures, a leading force in shaping the future of global commerce.

Sid and Sophie Mookerji founded Software Paradigms International (SPI) in Mysuru, a company that grew to be a provider of information technology and back-office services for major retailers. They nurtured the company from its inception, leveraging technology to address corporate challenges. After more than two decades as SPI proprietors, the entrepreneurs sold the company in 2015.

“BITS Pilani is not only my alma mater but also a global leader in technology education with tangible real-world impact. Sophie and I selected BITS for our contribution because of its dedication to fostering entrepreneurship, a primary objective of our Foundation,” Sid Mookerji said, as per the press release.

“BITS alumni have launched over 6,400 successful companies, many achieving unicorn and decacorn status. BITS Pilani is at the forefront of empowering entrepreneurs not only to establish enterprises but also to equip them with the tools for sustained success. We are thrilled to be part of this narrative in the years ahead,” he added.

Prashanth Palakurthi and Anuradha’s latest commitment follows their significant prior donation of one million dollars, which established the Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (APPCAIR) in 2018.

Prashanth Palakurthi, a technology entrepreneur and philanthropist based in the US, also serves as the Chairperson of the ‘Giving Back Fund.’ Anuradha is the founder of Juju Productions. Through their extensive philanthropic endeavours, the couple positively impacts countless lives.

Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, co-founder of Eruditus Group, a prominent player in global professional education, has showcased his unwavering commitment to enhancing his alma mater. His contribution signifies the enduring impact that BITS Pilani has had on shaping successful individuals across diverse fields.