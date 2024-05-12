MCC takes up rain relief work on a war-footing

May 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With a heavy rain forecast, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds until May 19, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated rain relief efforts across the city on an urgent basis.

This includes clearing blocked drains, trimming dangerously dangling tree branches, removing dried branches, and addressing trees that have fallen due to previous inclement weather.

Equipped with earthmoving machines, power saws, trimming machines, jetting machines and other tools, MCC staff are actively addressing weak, hollow and fallen trees, as well as removing hazardous branches that pose a threat to public safety.

Additionally, efforts are underway to clear blocked drains that hinder the smooth flow of rainwater to lakes.

These residents suffer the most

While many welcome the sight of dark clouds as a harbinger of rain, residents of Kanakagiri, Gundurao Nagar, Madhuvana Layout, Aishwarya Layout, Ananda Nagar and other low-lying areas have a different reaction. For them, the appearance of rain clouds instils fear and anxiety. For these residents, rainy days bring about sleepless nights as they struggle to prevent rainwater from inundating their homes. Particularly hard-hit are the residents of Kanakagiri 1st, 5th and 6th Cross (MCC Ward No. 54), who endure the worst of monsoon woes.

Even those in Madhuvana Layout, Aishwarya Layout, Ananda Nagar and Kumbarakoppal, residing in areas prone to flooding, brace themselves for the inevitable task of water removal.

Water inside homes

Despite their efforts to block entryways with sandbags and plywood, sheer force of water often overwhelms these makeshift barriers, seeping into homes.

Consequently, residents find themselves waiting anxiously for the rain to subside before beginning the arduous task of pumping water out of their homes.

In cases of overnight rainfall, the ordeal becomes even more daunting, as residents endure sleepless nights battling both water flowing in from the streets and overflowing drains.

“We not only have to contend with removing rainwater from our homes but also deal with sewage water from overflowing drains and manholes that seeps into our houses, filling them with a foul stench,” residents said.

“While everyone else may rejoice at the sight of rain, for us, it spells trouble. Over the past few days of rain, we’ve faced severe difficulties. Ironically, none of the officials, staff or our elected representatives seem interested in visiting our area to address the problem,” lamented the residents of Kanakagiri.

Residents air angst

Meanwhile, a resident of Ananda Nagar expressed frustration, stating that despite assurances of widening the narrow storm water drain in the area, only its height was increased, rendering it ineffective in preventing rainwater from inundating homes. Consequently, the roads still resemble swimming pools during heavy rains.

In Kumbarakoppal, several houses in low-lying areas were submerged in rainwater, causing damage to household items. Residents were observed drying their soaked belongings in the sun and tirelessly removing water from their homes.

The residents have appealed to the authorities to take immediate action to prevent rainwater intrusion into their homes and to devise a permanent solution to address rain-related issues.

Heavy rain predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu till May 19

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and winds with speeds ranging from 50 to 60 kilometres per hour in Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu until May 19.

According to the weather department, these districts are expected to receive approximately 250 mm of rainfall during this period. Additionally, Chamarajanagar district is predicted to receive around 125 mm to 150 mm of rainfall.

Given the IMD’s warning of heavy rains and gusty winds, it is imperative for the District Administrations of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar to promptly implement preventive measures to mitigate rain-related issues.