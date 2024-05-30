No more dumping garbage at Sewage Farm

May 30, 2024

MCC Commr. to hold meeting later today

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has announced that henceforth, there will be no dumping of garbage, both wet and dry waste, at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram. This notification was released on May 28.

The notice specifies that garbage dumping will not be permitted in Survey Numbers 181, 182, 183 and 184, where over eight lakh tonnes of solid waste have already accumulated.

This measure comes in light of the MCC awarding a contract to M/s D.H. Patel Hardik Bhikhabhai Khunt, a Surat-based company, to clear the waste that has been dumped at the Sewage Farm over the last 20 years.

K.J. Sindhu, Deputy Commissioner (Development), MCC, spoke to Star of Mysore, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address the issue of waste dumping at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram.

According to Sindhu, the Surat-based company engaged by the MCC has alerted them to the continuous dumping of waste by garbage trucks from across the city daily, thereby increasing the scope of their contract.

“The tender was awarded on March 15, 2024, and the company has already mobilised machinery to process, segregate and scientifically dispose of the waste according to established norms,” Sindhu explained.

“Today, we took the step of closing the Sewage Farm premises using mud and tree branches at the gate to prevent further dumping of waste. However, the gates were reopened as the truck drivers were unaware of the closure and were lined up in front of the gate. Starting tomorrow, waste will not be allowed to be dumped at this location,” she emphasised.

Meeting at 4 pm today

The MCC Commissioner will hold a meeting of engineers, health officers, Ward development officers and representatives from the truck and auto operating staff at 4 pm today to give directions not to dump waste at Sewage Farm, she added.

The Surat-based company has been given a deadline of 22 months from March 15, 2024, to clear the accumulated waste and render the area garbage-free. Going forward, the daily waste generation of over 500 tonnes (200 tonnes of dry waste and 300 tonnes of wet waste) will be redirected to the Solid Waste Treatment Plants at Kesare and Rayanakere.

While the Kesare Plant is fully operational, some final work remains to be completed at Rayanakere on H.D. Kote Road. Truckers will be permitted to dump waste at both Plants from tomorrow, Sindhu added.