Lok Sabha vote counting on June 4: DC inspects Counting Centre

May 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just five days to go for the nationwide counting of votes for the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 4, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is the Electoral Officer for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and other senior officers involved in election process visited the counting centre this morning.

The high-security counting centre has been set up at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli), where the team of officers reviewed the arrangements for June 4.

After inspecting all sections of the counting chambers, where preparations have been completed, the team supervised the security measures both inside and outside the counting centres.

While the Police will announce the barricading measures later, the DC asked all officers to strictly follow the counting centre guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Later, Dr. K.V. Rajendra addressed a press conference at D. Devaraj Urs Hall of Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office, at 1.30 pm to brief media about the arrangements, counting chambers, guidelines for candidates, parties and agents. City Top Cop B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri were present at the press meet.

The DC informed that 10 counting rooms have been established, including two specifically for counting postal ballots and votes transmitted through Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

Counting rooms have been named and segregated by Constituency and Taluk under Mysuru and Kodagu District jurisdiction, with appropriate signboards to prevent any confusion.

Comprehensive security measures are in place at the counting centre, including a three-tier security to ensure safety and integrity of the process. TV screens will be installed at entry of counting halls to allow candidates and their election agents to monitor the proceedings continuously.

DC informed reporters that votes cast in 2,202 polling booths will be counted. The number of counting rounds varies by Constituency: Madikeri and Virajpet will have 20 rounds each, Periyapatna – 17, Hunsur – 20, Chamundeshwari – 25, Krishnaraja – 19, Chamaraja – 18 and Narasimharaja – 21 rounds.

Guidelines for agents

Each candidate can appoint one identity card-holding counting agent per table and these agents will be allowed to sit only at their designated places.

Identity cards have been issued to all counting staff and party agents to prevent unauthorised entry. Additional counting staff have been appointed, apart from 160 counting supervisors, 187 counting assistants, and 171 counting micro-observers. Training for counting staff will be given on May 30 and June 2.

Counting agents must remain at their assigned tables and designated counting room. They are not permitted to go elsewhere and must maintain discipline throughout the counting process. Agents are allowed to bring only a pen, paper and notepad for note-taking.

Crossing wire mesh around the tables is prohibited. Agents will not be allowed to perform any physical religious rituals under any circumstances. Mobile phones are not allowed inside the counting area, but storage counters for mobile phones will be provided, the DC said.

The designated counting rooms are as follows: