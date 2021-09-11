Tenders called for Kesare, Rayanakere waste plants
News

Tenders called for Kesare, Rayanakere waste plants

September 11, 2021

Long-term solution for city’s waste treatment woes: MLA Ramdas

Mysore/Mysuru: Tenders have already been called to set up two new Solid Waste Treatment and Recycling Plants to handle the city waste at Kesare and Rayanakere and these plants would augment the city’s waste handling capacity for at least 10 years, said Krishnaraja (KR) MLA S.A. Ramdas this morning. 

Reacting to a question posed by Star of Mysore on the Karnataka Cabinet’s approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs. 14.38 crore to clear mounds of legacy waste that has piled up at the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) at Sewage Farm premises in Vidyaranyapuram, MLA  Ramdas said that he was committed to clear the waste as soon as the waste plants at Kesare and Rayanakere begins functioning. 

Over 3.08 lakh tonnes of waste will be cleared from Vidyaranyapuram under the pro-ject through biomining or bioremediation. 

This waste has been dumped for over 30 years and now, more than 200 tonnes of waste has been added to the growing mountains of legacy waste. 

“Since the beginning we have been saying this and we are committed to clear the waste. Now that the MCC has already invited the tenders for Kesare and Rayanakere projects, work on them will begin soon. The Vidyaranyapuram waste will not be shifted here and will be disposed of there itself through biomining and recycling and already works are underway,” Ramdas said. 

MCC sources said that the tender process for setting up the waste treatment plants at a cost of Rs. 41 crore had been completed. While the plant at Kesare will have a capacity to treat and recycle 200 tonnes of waste per day, the one at Rayanakere will treat 150 tonnes per day. Tenders and financial bids have been cleared and the work order will be issued soon, officers said.

READ ALSO  Mysuru reports fresh 49 COVID-19 positive cases; 302 active

Mysuru city generates nearly 450 tonnes garbage daily of which almost 200 tonnes of it goes to the waste treatment plant at the Sewage Farm and about 150 to 200 tonnes go to landfills and dumping sites and the rest are processed at the zero waste management facilities. “The project has got clearance by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority-Karnataka. Once the Rayanakere and Kesare plants start functioning, waste will not be brought to Vidyaranyapuram,” Ramdas added.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Tenders called for Kesare, Rayanakere waste plants”

  1. citizen says:
    September 11, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    why kesare ? There is 2 major hospitals of Mysore near by.
    Columbia Asia and Narayan Hurdralaya
    RTO office
    Many schools
    Entrance of Mysore with view of waste mountains

    Take it some where Vijaynagar 4th stage or near yelwal

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching