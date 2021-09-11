Simple yet traditional Ganesha festival in city

September 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the restrictions imposed by the Government on account of COVID pandemic, Ganesha Chaturthi, one of the major festivals, was celebrated in a simple, yet traditional and customary manner with fervour across the city yesterday.

Devotees were seen visiting Ganapathi Temples across the city, including 101 Ganapathi Temple at Agrahara, Chandramouleshwara Temple at Mathrumandali Circle in V.V. Mohalla, Ganapathi Temple at Gokulam and other localities in the city in large numbers, right from early morning to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

People were seen exchanging greetings either personally and through various social media platforms. With the Government permitting only one Ganesha idol installation in a ward, only a few Ganesha pandals could be seen at public places spread across the city.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Government had issued fresh SOPs, according to which Ganapathi idols of not more than 2 ft. height should be installed at homes and idols not exceeding 4 ft. height at Ganeshotsava in public places.

As such, eco-friendly small Gowri-Ganesha idols were in great public demand as people thronged the markets for purchasing them. Most of the footpaths of streets and other vacant spaces in localities were dotted with idol sellers and all types of puja article vendors. Fancy stores and garment shops too witnessed good business as people sought to buy new bangles, dresses and fancy articles.

After worshipping Gowri-Ganesha idols and celebrating the festival, a majority of the households are learnt to have immersed the idols on Friday night itself, while some others will immerse on the third day and a few others on the fifth day post-Ganesha Chaturthi, with the Government allowing only a five-day Ganeshotsava. Also, the Government had banned taking out processions during bringing of the idol and immersion, bursting of crackers, music and dance, orchestra and such other forms of public entertainment. Also, no prasada distribution and mass feeding were allowed during Ganeshotsava and the organisers were asked to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during the celebration.

With COVID-19 precautionary measures in place, the MCC had not set up any mobile immersion tanks this year and the people were asked to immerse the idols in large buckets or other water containers in their houses. Overall, the city witnessed a fervour filled Ganesha Chaturthi, sans any grandeur or pomp & gaiety, which were usual things associated with the festival in the pre-COVID days.