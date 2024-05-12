‘Relax poll code norms for managing drought situation’

May 12, 2024

Bengaluru: The State Government has requisitioned Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to give exemption from Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to convene a meeting to discuss about the management of drought and drinking water related situations and to address them.

Owing to the failure of monsoon and pre-monsoon rain last year, 223 taluks in the State were declared drought hit, with the complaints related to lack of water and fodder in those taluks. The situation is similar this year too and hence it is imperative to take up relief works in those taluks.

“Moreover, the elections to 28 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the State has concluded in two phases, but the Code of Conduct is effective till June 6. Hence, considering the imperativeness, the poll code norms should be relaxed for taking up the above mentioned works on a urgent note,” explained Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in his letter.

“Soon after the Code of Conduct came into effect, we (Government) have not undertaken any development and relief works. The District Administration was also busy in poll duty. In the meantime, several issues have cropped up, but we cannot intervene. There is no dearth of funds for the management of drought situation, with even the District Administration having adequate funds, with only relief works left to be taken up,” he stated.

As per the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to be delayed this year too, with drinking water related issues already reported in all the taluks of the State. It is essential to provide potable water for people and livestock alike for the next two months. In this wake, approval should be given for the Minister concerned to conduct a meeting and implement the decisions taken at the meeting, the State Government has requested the Chief Electoral Officer.