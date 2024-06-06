MP Yaduveer Wadiyar to walk on Nalwadi’s path

June 6, 2024

Visits Suttur Mutt and Parakala Mutt, seeks blessings of Seers

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said he will be following the footsteps of his celebrated ancestor Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the 24th ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom.Yaduveer was speaking to media persons during his visit to Suttur Mutt branch at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city on Wednesday, to seek the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Yaduveer, who credited his victory in the Lok Sabha polls to the party leaders and workers, said there were 10 points that catapulted me to the league of winners. The voters have responded to the best administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the pro-people programmes of Maharajas of Mysore, along with the party organisation and BJP and JD(S) coalition at ground level that did wonders, added Yaduveer.

Reacting to a question on emerging victorious on the day of birth anniversary of his great grandfather Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Yaduveer said “It was all due to the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Nalwadi that the counting of votes of LS polls was scheduled on Nalwadi’s Jayanti and I was able to win by a huge margin. Nalwadi has enormously contributed and shall work by the ideologies propagated by the late Maharaja.”

Answering to a question on BJP getting less seats belying the expectations both in the State and the country, Yaduveer said “We still have to analyse the pros and cons, but still I am confident of forming the Government at the Centre and Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of the country again.”

Newly elected Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited Parakala Mutt in city yesterday and sought the blessings of Srimad Abhinava Vageesha Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Swamiji, who is the Rajaguru of the Mysore Royal Family.

On his next visit to Delhi, Yaduveer said “I am going to Delhi today on the invitation of the party.”

When asked about the removal of the gate installed by his family on Devikere main road atop the Chamundi Hill, Yaduveer said “We only shall take appropriate action in this regard within the ambit of law. As a MP, there is no scope for wielding the influence in this matter.”

Former MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, former Chairman of Kannada Book Authority Nandeesh Hanche, BJP Mysuru Rural President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, City General Secretary Cable Mahesh and others were present.