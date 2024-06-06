Newly elected Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose feted in Mysuru

June 6, 2024

Modi won’t remain in power for long: Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said, “Even if National Democratic Alliance (NDA) steered by Narendra Modi (the caretaker Prime Minister), forms the Government at the Centre again, it won’t survive for long.”

He was speaking during a felicitation for newly elected Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan, near City Railway Station on Wednesday.

“If NDA-led dispensation falls due to political disagreements, Congress led I.N.D.I Alliance will be forming the Government at the Centre,” said Dr. Yathindra.

“BJP has misused Income Tax (IT) Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other Government agencies, with the ulterior motive of diminishing the Opposition parties. The people have taught a befitting lesson in the LS elections, by exercising their mandate against the misrule of Modi-led Government for its unilateral attitude. We also made all efforts to win in Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat, but to no avail,” added Dr. Yathindra.

Marithibbegowda, former MLC and Congress candidate for the Legislative Council elections from South Teachers Constituency, said: “BJP failed to win more seats in LS elections, as the people taught a fitting lesson to the party that practices communal politics.”

Sunil Bose, who has been elected to the Parliament, without even having been elected as a Gram Panchayat Member, should make judicious use of the opportunity and retain the power for long, by serving the people, he added.

Bose said: “I was able to win the elections for many reasons including the guarantee schemes and the blessings of my immediate predecessor V. Sreenivasa Prasad, who had given a call to the electorate to ensure my victory.”