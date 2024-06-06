GSSSIETW students design EV for campus use

June 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Students from GSSS Institute of Engineering & Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), Mysuru, have designed and developed golf cart-like Electric Vehicle (EV) named as ‘Regal Volta.’

R.K. Bharath, Board Member & CEO, GSSS, Mysuru and Dr. M. Shivakumar, Principal, GSSSIETW, Mysuru, launched the EV designed by the final year students (outgoing batch-2023-24) of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Department on May 15.

The students included Syeda Muteeba, M.V. Shamitha, H.R. Shubha Rakshita, G. Monisha, M. Poornima and Preethi N. Babu, who took the initiative of designing golf cart-like EV for campus use, as a final year project under the guidance of Dr. N. Jagadisha, Associate Professor and K.M. Girisha, Assistant Professor, Department of EEE.

It is a four-wheeler EV that can carry up to 600 kg of weight with range of 60-80 kms in single charge with a cost of 10 paisa per kilometre. It is driven by 1 KW BLDC, smart controller with front back controller powered by Lithium-ion battery.

It is noiseless with zero emissions, eco-friendly, low-cost vehicle with easy parking and having leg brakes with minimum luggage carrying capacity and it is easy to ride. The vehicle will be utilised by the visitors, experts, management committee members, faculties students and hostel members.

GSSS President Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Hon. Secretary Vanaja B. Pandit, Managing Committee Member and AO Anupama B. Pandit lauded the efforts of students.

EEE Dept. Head Dr. G. Sreeramulu Mahesh, teaching & non-teaching faculty members and students were present during the EV launch.