SSLC exam: City students climb top slots post revaluation

June 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Post revaluation, two students — M.D. Sudeeksha and Pratham S. Bharadwaj — from Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala in city have emerged as the second and third State toppers respectively in SSLC 2024 exams.

M.D. Sudeeksha has scored four marks more taking the total to 624/ 625 after revaluation against 620/625 scored in the results announced in May this year. Following the improved scoring, she has become second State topper and the Mysuru district topper.

She is the daughter of N.V. Dinesh and Dr. N. Sowmya couple of Dinesh Coaching Centre.

Sudeeksha has now scored 99 against 95 scored out of 100 in S1 (Mathematics), while she had scored 125/125 in First Language (FL) – 125 and 100 in SL (Second Language), TL (Third Language), S2 (Science) and S3 (Social Science).

Pratham, who had scored 622 marks out of 625, has got 623 after revaluation, climbing to second topper position from the third position at the District level. Pratham is the son of Dr. M.V. Sreeharsha and Dr. B.P. Anjali.

The School Management, Principal, Teachers and staff have appreciated the achievement of the students.