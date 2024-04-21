BJP Mahila Morcha members climb Chamundi Hill footsteps

April 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Praying for the victory of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, over 500 members of the City BJP Mahila Morcha ascended the steps of Chamundi Hill this morning and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Launching the campaign at the foot of Chamundi Hill, former MLA S.A. Ramdas commended the efforts of the BJP Mahila Morcha for conducting prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the hill for Yaduveer’s electoral success.

Highlighting the campaign’s theme, ‘Varava Kode Chamundi, Varava Kode,’ Ramdas expressed optimism about Yaduveer’s prospects in LS polls. He noted that the BJP had already conducted 2-3 rounds of campaigning across various parts of the Constituency and expressed confidence in Krishnaraja Assembly segment delivering the maximum support for Yaduveer.

Ramdas urged voters to cast their ballots for Yaduveer to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Upon reaching the hilltop, Morcha members offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Chamundeshwari Temple, seeking Yaduveer’s victory.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, BJP Mahila Morcha Convenor Hema Nandeesh, leaders Cable Mahesh, Giridhar and others were present.