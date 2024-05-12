Repair works of cold chambers at MMC&RI mortuary on
News

Repair works of cold chambers at MMC&RI mortuary on

May 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The repair works of cold storages at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) that had gone defunct have  finally begun.

Following a report published in Star of Mysore dated May 9, 2024 under the headline “Dead Cold Chambers at Mortuary Raise A Stink,” Dean and Director of MMC&RI Dr. K.R. Dakshayani has instructed the experts and engineers to take up the repair works.

Of the three cold storages, the repair works of one storage has been completed and will be operational while the repair works of two more storage units will be taken up to facilitate their functioning in a day or two, as informed by Mortuary Supervisor.

Even though the cold storages became non-operational in January, the authorities concerned didn’t take any step to repair them, despite making umpteen requests to them. Following this, the dead bodies kept in the cold storages were producing pungent smell and also started decomposing, affecting the autopsy procedure too.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching