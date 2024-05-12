Repair works of cold chambers at MMC&RI mortuary on

May 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The repair works of cold storages at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) that had gone defunct have finally begun.

Following a report published in Star of Mysore dated May 9, 2024 under the headline “Dead Cold Chambers at Mortuary Raise A Stink,” Dean and Director of MMC&RI Dr. K.R. Dakshayani has instructed the experts and engineers to take up the repair works.

Of the three cold storages, the repair works of one storage has been completed and will be operational while the repair works of two more storage units will be taken up to facilitate their functioning in a day or two, as informed by Mortuary Supervisor.

Even though the cold storages became non-operational in January, the authorities concerned didn’t take any step to repair them, despite making umpteen requests to them. Following this, the dead bodies kept in the cold storages were producing pungent smell and also started decomposing, affecting the autopsy procedure too.