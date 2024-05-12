Female foeticide racket: Two more arrested

May 12, 2024

Pandavapura: Two more accused have been arrested in the case of female foeticide racket that was busted at the staff quarters of Health and Family Welfare Department in Pandavapura, taking the total number of arrests made in the case to eight.

In a swift operation, Pandavapura Police led by Circle Police Inspector Kumar and Sub-Inspector Umesh arrested Akhilash, 23 years of Hoskote and Kiran, 35 years, of Mahadeshwarapura. Akhilash is the car driver of prime accused in the case Abhilash Gowda. While Kiran had taken his wife to the accused for aborting the foetus.

Both the accused have also been remanded to judicial custody after subjecting them to medical test.

It may be mentioned that, four accused in the case had been arrested on the day the racket was unearthed recently. Two more persons identified as Naveen of Sunka Thonnur and Abhishek Gowda of Shettahali, the prime accused in the case were arrested later.

The Police who have been suspecting the involvement of several other persons in the racket, have spread a net to apprehend them, it is said.