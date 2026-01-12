BJP fooling people with Ballari rally: District Minister

January 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the BJP of trying to fool people by holding a rally at Ballari on Jan. 17 in protest against the recent Ballari violence, in which a Congress worker was killed in firing, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, though the BJP was free to hold the rally, it is nothing but a mockery of the party (BJP) itself.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here this morning, Dr. Mahadevappa, responding to the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka’s statement that the BJP would take out a massive rally at Ballari on Jan. 17, in protest against the alleged murderous attempt on the life of party MLA G. Janardhan Reddy and senior party leader B. Sriramulu, said that it is ridiculous on the part of the BJP to hold a rally at Ballari, when the Opposition party had indeed turned peaceful Ballari into ‘Republic of Ballari’ through misdeeds and terrorising people.

The people of Ballari know about the Reddy brothers of the BJP, he said adding that the BJP’s rally was aimed at regaining hold over its erstwhile ‘Ballari Empire.’

G Ram G is unconstitutional

Terming the Centre’s new VB — G RAM G Bill (The Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) as unconstitutional, Dr. Mahadevappa said the Congress would fight tooth and nail against the Bill.

Noting that the new Bill replaces the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), a flagship scheme introduced by the Congress-led UPA Government at the Centre over 20 years ago, aimed at providing rural employment, he said that the G RAM G Bill now introduced by the Centre would rob the rural population of jobs and livelihood.

“The MNREGA Scheme covered 19 crore rural population of the country, with 52 percent of them being women. Now this Act has been repealed and the G Ram G has been introduced, which is of no benefit to rural population. The new Bill is in fact aimed at curbing decentralisation and encourages contract system of employment, which is detrimental to the interests of rural population,” he contended.

The Congress will launch a massive agitation across the country urging the Centre to bring back MNREGA Scheme, he added.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, party leaders Mahesh, Bhaskar and others were present at the press meet.

Dasara accounts to be made public shortly

Replying to a question on the delay in the release of Dasara accounts, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the Dasara Expo has just concluded and the accounts will be made public shortly. The accounts will be prepared under each head separately, he added.