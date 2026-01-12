Sathagalli Ambedkar Colony residents air their grievances

January 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation Chairperson G. Pallavi heard grievances from nomadic slum-dwellers of Sathagalli Ambedkar Colony here on Saturday.

During her visit, the slum-dwellers poured in their grievances on the deplorable conditions they are living in the colony.

“There are 560 group houses in the colony built under JNNURM scheme and we are living in these houses for over 15 years. There is drinking water problem in the colony and the colony is facing sanitation problems too, with lack of a proper underground drainage network. An Anganwadi centre and school are functioning from Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan in the colony and students are facing difficulties in learning due to lack of facilities,” the slum-dwellers maintained.

Continuing, they said they are living in deplorable conditions in the colony. “There is only one borewell in the entire colony and as such, the colony is facing severe drinking water problem. Regarding waste management, the less said the better, with waste and garbage strewn all around in the colony. Though the officials have been complained about this several times, little has been done for waste management and addressal of civic issues bothering the colony,” the residents alleged.

Responding to the grievances, Pallavi directed the officials to carry out Police beat patrolling every day in the colony for ensuring safety of women and children. Also, the underground drainages should be cleared at least once in 6 months to prevent clogging. The officials should visit the colony periodically for ensuring hygiene in the area and take measures for proper waste disposal, she said.

Stating that she would hold a meeting with the Slum Development Board Chairman to resolve the problems of the colony, Pallavi said, she would draw the attention of the Chief Minister and the District in-Charge Minister for releasing grants for development of the colony.

Akhila Karnataka Kuluva Mahasangha General Secretary Anandkumar Ekalavya, Vice-President Venkatachala, Organising Secretary Rangaswamy, Mysuru District Korama-Koracha Mahasangha General Secretary Mohan Kayaka, Joint Secretary N. Ravikumar, Vice-President Ramesh, local leaders Gangappa, Jayaprabhu, Prasannakumar, Durgappa, Ramappa, Shivaputra, Nagappa Doddamani, Gangadhar and others were present on the occasion.