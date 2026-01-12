Veteran theatre artiste Rameshwari Verma inaugurates Children’s Bahuroopi

January 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Children’s Bahuroopi, organised as part of the 25th edition of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival-2026, was inaugurated by veteran theatre artiste and Rajyotsava Awardee Rameshwari Verma at Kalamandira in the city this morning.

Speaking after inauguration, Rameshwari Verma said that theatre is one thing which needs to be viewed with both eyes and heart. “Plays will be more effective and its theme will reach the audience better when it is viewed with interest. Students of schools and colleges must be encouraged to witness more and more plays which are effective. Children on their part must also cultivate the habit of visiting theatres to watch good plays that are staged by reputed troupes. This will help them to develop a liking for acting and other theatre related activities,” she added

“This edition of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival is being organised as per the aspirations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar under the title ‘Walk towards Equality.’ In this backdrop, when students view a drama based on the life of Dr. Ambedkar, they will know more about the life and achievements of the great man. Teachers must promote theatre interest among students and encourage discussions about dramas they watch which develop their thought process. Films promote dreams, based on imagination and take us to an imaginary world whereas theatre is realistic and natural,” said Rameshwari Verma.

Children from various States are participating in the Children’s Bahuroopi.

Rangayana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur presided. Karnataka Nataka Academy Member Dr. Jahida and Ranga Samaja Member Mahantesh Gajendragada were the chief guests. Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and Children’s Bahuroopi Co-ordinator ArasikereYogananda were present on the occasion.